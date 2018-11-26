Sign replacement will cause backups on US 287 this week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Lane closures along US 287 this week will cause backups on the busiest freeway in Wichita Falls. The first begins on Tuesday, November 27, at US 287 at the US 287/281 split.
The closure will begin at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will be replacing both signs. Two lanes will be closed to make enough room for a crane that has to be used. The two left lanes will be closed first to replace the US 281 sign. Then the two right lanes will be closed to replace the other.
Traffic cones will direct drivers who want to take the routes in the closed lanes during the work.
On Wednesday, November 28, southbound US 287 at the Windthorst Road exit ramp for two more sign replacements.
All vehicles will exit at Windthorst Road. Drivers will proceed up the ramp and through the 4-way stop to reenter the freeway just north of Windthorst Road. Police will be there to help drivers through the detour as quickly and safely as possible.
The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Once the first two signs are replaced, traffic will open back up on US 287 and the Windthorst Road exit will be closed to get the third and final sign at that location.
The southbound US 287 interchange ramp off northbound US 281 will be closed during this work. All drivers wanting to use this interchange will have to exit at Midwestern Parkway for the detour. Drivers are being encouraged to find another route, if possible.
On Friday, November 30, crews will be replacing the Holliday Street Business District exit sign. The off ramp will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at southbound I-44/US 287 at Holliday Street. All southbound traffic will be moved to the left inside lanes.
Drivers will continue to the elevated freeway. Those wanting the Holliday Street exit will need to exit at the Business US 277 off ramp and continue south on Holliday Street past the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Drivers are being asked to use extra cautious through these work zones. Workers will be on cranes overhead moving large signs into place. These projects are dependent on good weather and could be rescheduled if bad weather enters the area.
If you can, drivers are asked to avoid these areas while work is being done.
