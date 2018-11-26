Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - Monday, November 26
By Samantha Forester | November 26, 2018 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 12:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Eduardo Lara

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-12-97 Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Injury to a Child / Elderly / Disabled - Criminal Negligence

David Anthony Majors

Black Male

DOB: 03-27-80 Bro/Bro

240 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1

Leticia Policastro

Hispanic Female

DOB: 09-29-77 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Jandreani Bell

Black Female

DOB: 08-31-92 Blk/Bro

135 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Indecency with a Child - Exposure

Robert B. Parker

White Male

DOB: 04-05-88 Bro/Haz

165 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.