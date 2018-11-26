WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Eduardo Lara
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-12-97 Blk/Bro
220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Injury to a Child / Elderly / Disabled - Criminal Negligence
David Anthony Majors
Black Male
DOB: 03-27-80 Bro/Bro
240 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1
Leticia Policastro
Hispanic Female
DOB: 09-29-77 Blk/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation
Jandreani Bell
Black Female
DOB: 08-31-92 Blk/Bro
135 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Indecency with a Child - Exposure
Robert B. Parker
White Male
DOB: 04-05-88 Bro/Haz
165 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
