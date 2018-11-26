WF nonprofits ask for donations on #GivingTuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Now that one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year has ended, giving has begun.
#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that kicks of the charitable season, and benefits many nonprofit organization across Texoma.
"Giving Tuesday is so important for us because it helps push us through the end of the calendar year," said Addison Roberts, the Executive Director for the Arc of Wichita County.
Last year nonprofits hit a record $274 million in donations on #GivingTuesday, according to the Better Business Bureau. Some of that money went a long way to help with the mission of the Arc of Wichita County. The nonprofit serves and supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The funds from Giving Tuesday help support our programs like child care and day hab,” said Roberts.
Roberts said every penny counts when it comes to donations.
“Little donations‚ even $20 here and there, whatever it is, it makes a huge difference because we’re able to get out and do extra fun stuff for our members,” said Roberts.
Another nonprofit in Wichita Falls that’s asking for your donation, or your time is First Step, Inc.
“Behind me are silent witnesses and they are victims that lost their lives due to domestic violence and this is the real root on why we’re here,” said Brooke Shewmake, the program coordinator for First Step, Inc. “This is why we do what we do, so we can ensure that there is no more names put on these plaques.”
Last year First Step, Inc. raised $6,000 during the holiday season and the goal is to double that amount this year.
“Last year, we were able to provide families with a deposit and things to get into new housing as well as utilities bills,” said Shewmake.
Regardless of which charity you choose on #GivingTuesday, both nonprofits want you to join the movement and give.
“It’s just a great way to kick off the holiday season and giving back to our community,” said Roberts.
