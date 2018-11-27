Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

Migrants from Central America line up to begin the process of returning to their countries with the help of the International Organization of Migration outside a shelter set up for members of the migrant caravan Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. A day after a march by members of the migrant caravan turned into an attempt to breach the U.S. border with Mexico, many migrants appeared sullen, wondering whether the unrest had spoiled whatever possibilities they might have had for making asylum cases. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)