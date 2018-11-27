Crash claims life of young Bowie teen

LEWISVILLE, TX (RNN Texoma) - A 13-year-old girl from Bowie was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Lewisville. Police said the wreck happened just before noon on Saturday when a semi collided with a car.
The collision claimed the life of Alexandra Lynch. Authorities said two other children in the car remained in critical condition on Monday night.
The wreck happened at an intersection and investigators are working to learn which of the vehicles ran a red light. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.