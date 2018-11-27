Fairly Warm, Sunny Finish to November

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - These final few days of November will be uneventful and relatively warm. After highs in the 50s yesterday, we’ll make it to the 60s today and close to 70 Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunshine and southwest winds every day through Friday, keeping temperatures warm. We’ll finish the week with highs in the low and mid 70s.
An upper level disturbance, now over the Pacific, will move toward Texas Friday. It may be just strong enough to offer slim rain chances Friday evening followed by cooler temperatures Saturday, when highs will be in the mid 60s. Not only will this week be warm, but even all the forecast low temperatures on the 7 day are above freezing.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
