Jury selection underway in Justin Love murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The second of three suspects charged with Murder in connection to the June 2, 2015, shooting death of 21-year-old Domanic Thrasher.
Prosecutors argued in November 2016 that Blayne Brooks was the trigger man in Thrasher’s death. Brooks was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison. The third suspect, Whitney O’Brien remains behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail.
On Monday, jury selection began in 30th District Court for the Justin Love trial. Tuesday morning, seven rows in Judge Bob Brotherton’s courtroom were filled with potential jurors. Judge Brotherton told us a jury should be selected by Tuesday afternoon.
The trial should begin on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the Wichita Co. Courthouse. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow the latest developments during this trial.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.