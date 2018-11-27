Nocona’s Brad Keck resigns as head football coach

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After nine seasons as the head coach of the Nocona football team, Brad Keck will step down.
The decision was Keck’s and he will move to the administration side as an assistant principal at Nocona junior high.
The Indians were 47-55 under Keck with a trip to the third round of the playoffs in 2012.
Nocona squeked into the playoffs this year before getting bounced 42-30 to Comanche.
Before Nocona, Keck was the head football coach at Bowie high school from 2001-2009.
