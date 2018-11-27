Santa arrives at the Kell House Museum

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Santa and Company have arrived at the Kell House Museum and are inviting you for a visit to their Texas home for the Holidays.
Santa’s own elves will guide visitors of all ages through a magical Christmas wonderland, including the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse, Part I”, a visit with Santa himself, a stop in Mrs. Claus' kitchen for a cookie, and then step into Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home!
Santa House will be open Wednesday, November 28th through Friday, December 7th.
Groups go in every 15 minutes weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday evenings 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.to 3 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is still just $3 per person, and children under 2 are admitted free.
Santa House is located at the Kell House Museum, 900 Bluff Street, in historic downtown Wichita Falls.
For more information or to make group reservations, contact the Kell House at (940) 723-2712.
