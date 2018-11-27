Surveillance video released in Otto’s Grocery armed robbery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have increased the reward amount for information on the suspects in a recent armed robbery.
Surveillance video of the November 15 incident at Otto’s Grocery & Market on Harrison was released on Monday. The video shows two men enter the store, both wearing hoodies, and demanding money from the clerk.
The suspects held the cashier at gunpoint before getting away. If you have any information about this crime you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (9400 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to the two suspects arrest it could earn you up to $5,000.
