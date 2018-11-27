Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84

Oregon led by 13 points early in the second half before the Tigers rallied. Reed's dunk with 9:59 left in the game capped a 23-8 run and gave the Tigers a 61-59 advantage. Bol Bol, the Ducks' 7-2 freshman center, had 32 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double. He hit two free throws with 3:20 left to tie the game at 75.