Theft call lands two behind bars in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A call to the Wichita Falls Police Department about a theft at Target ends with two people behind bars. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the department store and told a suspect had stolen two video game controllers.
Store employees said the suspect got into a blue Kia and took off north on Kemp Blvd. Officers were able to pull the suspect vehicle over near the Sikes Senter Mall. In the front passenger seat was the suspect Target store security described.
This suspect was identified as Christopher Plante, 36. Planet was found in possession of a Nintendo Switch controller and a PlayStation 4 controller. The total value of both controllers came out to $110.
WFPD said Plante was also in possession of a meth pipe. Plante was charged with Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In the back seat of the vehicle, officers found Wendy Martin, 44, sitting next to multiple bags, according to police. Officers searched the bags and found 22 credit or debit cards from 11 different victims, ten checkbooks from ten different victims, and four business fuel cards from two different victims.
Martin was charged with Possession of Identifying Information. At the time this story was published, both remained behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail.
