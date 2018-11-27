WF business owner shares why they take part in Cyber Monday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls businesses participated in Cyber Monday sales.
For Ramble & Company, having a special sale for online customers helps them compete with other retailers while also getting their brand out to people who may have never stepped foot in the Downtown Wichita Falls store.
The co-owner of the store, Ryan Hager, said, “Some people find the website organically – they’ll be from the area and have no idea we were here.”
The website for the custom t-shirt shop based in Wichita Falls has even reached customers in Ontario, Canada.
"The person we ship to in Ontario we’ve shipped multiple things to. They’re a valued customer,” Hager said.
By the middle of the day the local business already had 50 shipments to make and they attribute that business to their special Cyber Monday sale.
Hager said, “It seems like people shop more on Black Friday, Cyber Monday online than they do the rest of the year.”
Which means, posting sales on their website not only helps them compete with other retailers, but also learn more about how many customers they have and where they are becoming more popular.
“We know exactly where everything is shipping so it’s a real neat experience to see how much of the nation we attract,” Hager said.
Cyber Monday deals are not just great for business. It is also great for customers beyond the Christmas season.
Hager said the more customers a local store like ramble has, the lower the prices of their items.
He added, “We can service a larger amount of people and hopefully become a nationwide brand rather than a local brand. If that happens, then we’ll be able to service our local customers better.”
