WFPD investigates home invasion, car chase on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were searching for two men involved in a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon.
A third suspect was arrested. According to police, three men, wearing masks, broke into a home on Gilbert Avenue just after 1 p.m. and robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim was not seriously injured during the robbery. The suspects fled the scene.
Not long after the home invasion, around 3:20 p.m. officers attempted to stop a known stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Oriole Street. The car hit a stop sign at the intersection of Oriole and Trout and three men got out of the car and took off running.
One of them was caught and the other two are still on the loose. WFPD said these events are being investigated as separate incidents. If anyone has any information about either crime should call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.