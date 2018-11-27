WFPD shares tips to prevent home break-ins this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - With many Texomans traveling this holiday season the Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding homeowners to lock-up their homes before taking off.
“This area is fine. It’s a pretty big area with big houses and big yards so it’s kind of hard to get through the yards without somebody noticing,” said Will Dillard, a Wichita Falls resident.
However, he couldn’t say the same about his previous home.
“Back on our other house on Arthur Street we got broken into about five times,” said Dillard. “We lost probably about $20,000 to $25,000 worth of merchandise,” said Dillard.
Even though Dillard was not on vacation when this happened, WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure said they expect even more reports like these as residents pack their bags and head out of town for the holiday season.
“You can take all the precautions in the world,” said Sgt. McClure. “If a bad guy wants to do a bad thing, they are going to do that but let’s try to make it as difficult as possible.”
Starting off with one simple step that should be done every single time you leave your house.
"Lock your doors," said Sgt. McClure. "I can't emphasize enough the importance of a locked door. Be able to lock that door, lock your windows when you're gone."
That includes your garage door. Make sure it's shut and locked.
"Have your security lights on, your porch light on," said Sgt. McClure.
Having a bright light, plus his cameras is what Dillard believes has helped keep criminals away.
"Make sure somebody is always at home, especially during the holiday season," said Dillard. "If you're going to go out of town make sure someone is watching your property."
That somebody could be someone with the Wichita Falls Police Department thanks to their Vacation Patrol Check program.
"It is something that is free of charge," said Sgt. McClure. "The police department will get in your area and be there a little more often."
Sgt. McClure also encourages homeowners to get close with your neighbors. Let them know when you’re out of town so neighbors can also keep an eye on your home.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.