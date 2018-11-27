Wichita Falls church collects blankets for California wildfire victims

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Wichita Falls Church of Christ has began collecting blankets and other bedding for a small town completely destroyed by fire.
Disaster Assistance will be providing a number of supplies but members of Paradise community need bedding the most.
Bob Goodknight, a member of Wichita Falls Church in Christ is heading up the efforts to collect bedding.
”they’re going to need everything but this is something that we can provide that is universal.” said Goodknight.
He plans to collect and deliver a van filled with blankets by December 13th.
For those that are wanting to donate they can go to any of the Church of Christ locations or Texas Carpet Outlet at anytime they are open.
Church members that are helping will also be at the United on Jacksboro Highway, November 28th and Dec 5th from 10 am-5 pm the Walmart on Central Expressway on November 30th and December 7th from 10-5.
GoodKnight also mentioned that he is still looking for another driver to make the trip with him.
