YMCA’s Capital Project transforms donations into new family facility

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - David Decker has been a member of the YMCA Bill Bartley Branch for seven years.
He hits the track to knock out his cardio.
“I try to walk a mile a day,” said Decker.
The branch also serves as a reminder of his late father.
“My dad actually donated $100 when they built the Bartley YMCA,” Decker said.
His father also donated his time.
“He came but he couldn’t walk, he was 93 at the time,” he said.
Instead his father Harold Decker sat in a chair and greeted those who walked in. Now his cane and famous saying, “God loves you and I love you,” sits where Mr. Decker used to.
It is stories like this that make the Y special to so many, and why the Capital Project is focused on the community it serves.
Nearly $14 million has already been donated to the campaign, bringing upgrades in two phases.
Phase one’s first facility, a new gymnastics center, opened in June but more is in the works. After an eight-month hold, waiting for steel to come in, phase one is finally gearing back up. Foundation is being prepared and that steel is going up in January for the indoor soccer facility, double court gym and child care facility.
“The buildings in phase one will actually help us carry out our mission better because we will be so much better equipped to offer the programs that are so meaningful to the people in our community,” said Noel Filer, the YMCA’s Mission Advancement Director.
Adalee Howell comes to the Y after school and is pumped up about the upgrades.
“I'm going to have a new classroom, and I don't know what it's going to look like,” said Adalee. “I never ever got to see a new classroom.”
Big kids are also getting some new toys. Because of that eight-month hold phase two is also moving along as well. It includes renovations to the weight, cardio and crossfit rooms. Those will be finished around December 14, and all the renovations are expected to be done by 2020.
Filer said the Y really stands by its mission to make the improvements something that will benefit the entire community. If you cannot afford for you or your child to take part in the programs they offer scholarships are available.
