Clash with migrants spotlights force at the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers walks along a wall at the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after a few tried to breach a fence separating the two countries. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. All northbound and southbound traffic was halted. (AP Photo/Greg Bull) (AP)