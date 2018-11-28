Groups demand end to info-sharing on asylum-seeking children

Previously, the resettlement office only collected fingerprints of prospective sponsors in very specific circumstances, Carey said — most often in the case of unrelated adults volunteering to sponsor children. He said a study he once commissioned found fingerprint checks to be more trouble than they were worth, as few applicants had a record of legal offenses. Those that turned up were nearly all traffic violations, he said. By contrast, none of the 2,100 staffers at a Texas tent city currently holding more than 2,300 teenage migrants have had to submit to the FBI's rigorous fingerprint background checks, which detail any histories of child abuse or neglect, an HHS inspector general's memo published Tuesday revealed.