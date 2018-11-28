HS Basketball scores and highlights: Nov. 27

Archer City's Conner Byrd going up for three vs Bellevue in home opener.
By Brian Shrull | November 27, 2018 at 11:19 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:19 PM

BOYS

Bowie defeats Hirschi 67-53

Burkburnett defeats Sherman 87-60

Burk: KenDarious Horton 24 points

Henrietta defeats Seymour 41-33

Hen: Mason Marchman 12 points

Hen: Bradey Harwell 12 points

Nocona loses to Lipan 56-64

Archer City defeats Bellevue 50-33

Boys: Archer City vs Bellevue highlights

Christ Academy defeats Electra 50-47

Boys: Christ Academy vs Electra highlights

City View defeats Paradise 50-35

Saint Jo defeats Windthorst 68-40

Gold-Burg defeats Perrin-Whitt 53-34

GB: Tanner Parrish 25 points

GB: Copeland Miller 20 points

Munday defeats Roby 53-52

Forestburg loses to Savoy 49-83

Prairie Valley defeats Petrolia 53-51

GIRLS

Wichita Falls HS defeats Windthorst 49-48/OT

Girls: Wichita Falls HS vs Windthorst

Iowa Park loses to Childress 46-64

Vernon defeats City View 89-40

Ver: Reianna Dixon 17 points

Ver: Shay Williams 17 points

Girls: City View vs Vernon highlights

Seymour defeats Henrietta 51-23

Nocona defeats Linsday 80-51

Benjamin defeats Rotan 45-36

Munday loses to Roby 29-47

Forestburg defeats Savoy 34-31

Notre Dame defeats Saint Jo 36-32

ND: Reagan Macha 12 points

