HS Basketball scores and highlights: Nov. 27

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
BOYS
Bowie defeats Hirschi 67-53
Burkburnett defeats Sherman 87-60
Burk: KenDarious Horton 24 points
Henrietta defeats Seymour 41-33
Hen: Mason Marchman 12 points
Hen: Bradey Harwell 12 points
Nocona loses to Lipan 56-64
Archer City defeats Bellevue 50-33
Christ Academy defeats Electra 50-47
City View defeats Paradise 50-35
Saint Jo defeats Windthorst 68-40
Gold-Burg defeats Perrin-Whitt 53-34
GB: Tanner Parrish 25 points
GB: Copeland Miller 20 points
Munday defeats Roby 53-52
Forestburg loses to Savoy 49-83
Prairie Valley defeats Petrolia 53-51
GIRLS
Wichita Falls HS defeats Windthorst 49-48/OT
Iowa Park loses to Childress 46-64
Vernon defeats City View 89-40
Ver: Reianna Dixon 17 points
Ver: Shay Williams 17 points
Seymour defeats Henrietta 51-23
Nocona defeats Linsday 80-51
Benjamin defeats Rotan 45-36
Munday loses to Roby 29-47
Forestburg defeats Savoy 34-31
Notre Dame defeats Saint Jo 36-32
ND: Reagan Macha 12 points
