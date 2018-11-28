Manhunt Monday suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested the man accused of forgery and featured in this week’s Manhunt Munday profile.
Arrest warrants were issued for Herman Charity IV, 49, on November 14 after a two month investigation led officers to believe Charity forged documents while working as the Financial Manager for a local car dealership.
On September 10, a customer placed a $5,000 cash down payment on a vehicle. Instead of placing the cash in the sales packet, Charity admitted to police that he took the $5,000 and forged a promissory note for the money, which he then placed in the sales packet.
Court documents say it was not the first time he had forged similar documents.
Charity told police he planned to pay back the $5,000 at the end of the month.
He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and posted bond by that evening.
Police say his arrest was not the result of a crime stoppers tip.
