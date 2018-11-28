One person arrested following short pursuit in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police confirmed one person was arrested following a short police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
The chase began at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kemp Blvd. and Kell E Blvd. Police said an officer attempted to pull over a Ford Mustang for a traffic violation.
Supervisors quickly called off the chase as the car entered residential neighborhoods at a high rate of speed. The WFPD Sergeant who called off the chase told News Channel 6 police consider the reason for the traffic stop or pursuit as well as the general safety of other motorist when deciding whether, or not, to pursue a fleeing car.
He said the driver of the car was arrested at Walmart and faces a charge of Felony Eluding. His identity was not immediately available. Police said the Mustang has been impounded.
