Texas DPS awards Montague Co. hero

MONTAGUE, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas Department of Public Safety awarded a Montague man, Tuesday morning, for his heroism when he helped save the life of a Nocona woman last year.
Brian Young,34, rescued Diana Winslow,73, on SH 59 in Montague on February 36, 2017 from her burning car. He received the Director’s Award which is only given to those who go above and beyond.
“I saw tail lights up ahead," Winslow said. "I noted they were going ahead of me and all of a sudden I realized that truck was at an absolute dead stop and not turning left. So, there was no way I could hit the brakes in time and I slammed into the back of him.”
Winslow said she lost her breath after the impact.
“The door was jammed," Winslow said. "I tried to roll down the window and it came down to four inches. I saw smoke coming out of the hood, then I realized I was in trouble.”
The crash happened 30 yards from Young’s home.
“[My wife and I] were about to leave to go purchase a new washing machine when we heard the accident," Young said.
Young said he heard a loud thud which sounded like ‘you drop a full box of something on the ground.’
He said he ran towards the crash and smelled the burnt plastic. When he assessed the scene, he said he saw Winslow trapped in her car.
“She was dazed and I was like ‘Can you get out?’ and she was like ‘No,’” Young said. “She was trying to roll the window down. It was pretty much a blur from there.”
He said through that blur he kept his calm and forced the window down, unbuckled her seat belt and began to pull her out of the car.
“First thing, I thought was I’m no feather weight this is going to be hard," Winslow said.
“I lifted her under her arms, the top part of her body and her foot was caught," Young said. "I don’t know if she got it free or it was me yanking on her but it finally came free and I drug her out.”
Winslow said once she got out she tried to get her purse with her identification.
“I was reaching back in trying to get it and Mr. Young says ‘What are you doing?’ I said ‘trying to find my purse.’ He says ‘the car is on fire. We better get away from it.’”
“God sends us people when you need them," Winslow said. "It wasn’t my time so there he was.”
