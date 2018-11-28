Think before giving a pet as holiday gift

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Giving an animal as a gift this holiday season is an easy thing to do, but might not be the right thing to do.
“I don’t think pets should ever be a gift, they certainly shouldn’t be a surprise,” Leslie Harrelson, CEO and president of P.E.T.S Clinic, said.
Harrelson says there’s at least $300 of fees behind buying an animal, such as spaying or neutering, food, bedding and vaccinations for the pet. Buying an unplanned pet can also add to the 350 to 400 animals the Wichita Falls Animal Services handle each month.
“We do see an alarming rate of returned animals that do go to the shelter about nine weeks after Christmas,” Harrelson said.
But adopting rather than buying, can help to offset those costs and you can make a big difference in an animal’s life.
“You get a lot more bang for your buck when you choose to adopt because the facilities, the shelters, the rescues, the fosters and volunteers affiliated with these organizations get to know the pets. They can tell you their personalities, their characteristics,” Harrelson said.
It’s a holiday gift, and a gift for the animal getting a new life.
“Whenever you come to a shelter you’re actually saving a life," Diann Bowman of animal services said. "These are animals that have been abandoned or neglected, whatever the reasons they have for being here, they’ve been unwanted.”
Wichita Falls Animal Services is hosting a adoption drive Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. with the cost of adoption halved. Dogs are $25 and cats will cost $20.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.