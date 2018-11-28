Trial nears for suspect in deadly stabbing of Harrison Brown

AUSTIN, TX (RNN Texoma) - The trial for Kendrex White, the man accused of stabbing three students in an attack on the University of Texas campus that killed a young Graham man is set to begin in the coming weeks.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, the trial will be held on December 11 and 12, and will focus on White’s sanity at the time of the attack on May 1, 2017. The rampage claimed the life of 2016 graduate of Graham High School, Harrison Brown.
White’s case will not be heard by a jury and instead, state District Judge Tamara Needles will decide White’s fate in the murder case, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Judge Needles will hear testimony from witnesses that White’s defense says will show he did not know right from wrong when he began stabbing people with a hunting knife.
White’s lawyers filed a motion in March for the insanity defense and said White should serve any sentence in a mental health facility instead of a prison. The prosecution has appointed a doctor to evaluate White’s mental health.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.