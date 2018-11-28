Warm Finish to the Week, Stray Storm Possible Friday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a sunny, nice Tuesday, warmer temperatures await us this afternoon with a forecast high of 71. Sunshine and southwest winds assure a warm finish to the work week when highs will be in the mid 70s both Thursday and Friday.
Thunderstorms make up a slight part of the forecast Friday, as a stout disturbance will move our way, potentially triggering thunderstorms across the eastern edge of Texoma. The best chance of storms will be along and east of interstate 35. Sunshine returns Saturday with a west breeze and highs near 70. Temperatures begin to tumble in the wake of a couple of cold fronts Sunday and Monday when highs will be in the 50s and mornings will be cold.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
