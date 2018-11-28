WFISD board members get sworn in; discuss possible bond election

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls ISD officially has some new faces as well as some returning ones on their school board.
Recently elected Board of Trustees members were sworn in during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Also at the meeting, the school board elected their officers.
After a 3 to 4 vote Elizabeth Yaeger won President, Dale Harvey won Vice President, and Tom Bursey won Secretary.
The board also discussed a possible school bond that would go towards facility improvements.
New member Mark Lukert supports the bond and feels he can bring new ideas to the table on how to educate voters on what the bond would cover and why it is necessary.
Lukert said, “We have got to get a bond passed. Facilities are needing a lot of attention and if we don't get that bond passed, then we're not going to have the facilities that the students deserve.”
Board members discussed planning for the bond and even surveying parents in the district to gauge their thoughts on what improvements they feel the facilities need.
The district has already conducted a facility condition assessment with MGT Consulting Group.
According to that assessment there is a total of $171 million worth of needed repairs at the district’s campuses over the next 10 years.
That assessment includes things like computer labs, lights, equipment and much more.
Right now, the district has not done a financial analysis because they do not know how much they want to spend. So, there is no dollar amount for the current bond in discussion.
During the board meeting Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said if they choose to have an election in May, they have seven weeks to decide what the bond will cover and the amount of money that is needed.
If they decide to have that election in November, he said they will have more than nine months to work out the details of the bond.
