Wichita County teens involved in pursuit, crash in Oklahoma

ANADARKO, OK (RNN Texoma) - Police say a 15-year-old Electra girl and a 15 or 16-year-old Wichita Falls boy were involved in a pursuit and crash in Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Electra Police Chief Michael Dozier said the girl was reported as a runaway on Tuesday morning. He said she was associated with another juvenile from Wichita Falls.
The two teens were involved in a police pursuit, later in the day, in Anadarko, Oklahoma that ended in a wreck. Dozier said the girl was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City with unknown injuries.
Anadarko, Oklahoma police said they attempted to pull over a car for a routine traffic stop when it attempted to elude the officer. Police were then notified by dispatch that the car was reported stolen.
The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a turn, hitting a tree. Both teens were checked out by EMT’s on scene, the Electra girl was flown out for further medical treatment.
Oklahoma police said they are unsure on the extent of her injuries. The driver, who has not been identified as he is a juvenile, has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Eluding, Failure to Stop, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and various traffic violations.
Police say he had a .40 caliber pistol in his possession at the time of the pursuit and crash. The driver remains in custody in Oklahoma. Police say the passenger has not been charged.
