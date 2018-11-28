Wichita falls replaces overhead signs on major highways

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
A Texas Department of transportation contractor is replacing overhead road signs on major highways this week.
Crews will be out Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to swap them out. The replacement should take place routinely to insure driver safety.
“signs age; weather, the heat, all the cold. The reflectivity goes down the older it gets and you can’t see them.”said Public Safety Officer, Adele Lewis.
This week the US 281/278 split, I-44 will get new signs. Lewis said after they finish these major projects there are more to come.
“there will be other locations where it will be a one lane closures and people should be extra careful even though the police are not out there and there is not a huge production,” said Lewis.
TxDot suggests that drivers find alternative routes until the work is complete.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.