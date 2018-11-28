200 years of 'Silent Night': Singers mark carol's birthday

The Kroell Family Singers, Gerlinde, left, Elisabeth, center, and Christiane, sing Christmas Carols during a celebration of the song "Silent Night," at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York. "Silent Night," one of the most famous songs of the Christmas season, is being celebrated as it approaches its 200th anniversary. Written and sung in Austria in December 1818, the song was first performed in the U.S. in 1839 at the Hamilton Memorial on the church's grounds by an Austrian family of traveling singers. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson)
November 27, 2018 at 6:38 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most famous songs of Christmas is being celebrated as it approaches its 200th anniversary.

"Silent Night" was the centerpiece of a concert Tuesday at Trinity Church in lower Manhattan.

The carol debuted in Austria in December 1818 and made its way around the rest of Europe and the United States.

Trinity Church has a strong connection to the piece of music. Organizers of the concert say it was first performed in the U.S. in 1839 at the Alexander Hamilton memorial on the church grounds by an Austrian family of traveling singers.

In 1859, a priest at Trinity Church, John Freeman Young, published the first English translation of three verses of the carol.

The Kroell Family Singers, center, sing "Silent Night" with the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Youth Chorus during a celebration of the anniversary of the song at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York.
Spectators watch and listen as the Kroell Family Singers sing "Silent Night" with the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Youth Chorus during a celebration of the anniversary of the song at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York.
The Kroell Family Singers, Gerlinde, left, Elisabeth, center, and Christiane, sing Christmas Carols during a celebration of the song "Silent Night," at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York.
The Kroell Family Singers, center, sing "Silent Night" with the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Youth Chorus during a celebration of the anniversary of the song at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York.
