Altus pawn shop burglary suspect caught by police

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a recent burglary at a local pawn shop last week.
On Friday, around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to the 700 block of East Broadway on an alarm call at Go Pawn.
Officers found a window has been broken out at the back of the building. Surveillance video released Tuesday morning showed the suspect entering the business and removing several guns and ammunition from a display case.
On Wednesday afternoon, police were told the suspect was at a home in the 1200 block of North Willard. As investigators make their way to the neighborhood, a man matching the description of the suspect was seen running into a home on that block.
The house was surrounded and after nearly two hours of negotiating the suspect refused to surrender. Tear gas was used to get the suspect out of the home.
He was taken into custody a short time later, according to police. He has been identified as Richard Flores, 19. Flores was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for 2nd Degree Burglary. A PlayStation and video games that were taken from Go Pawn were recovered from a home in nearby Blair, Oklahoma.
The guns taken during the burglary have not been found. Altus Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.