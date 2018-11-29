Check out these fun Christmas events!

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s Christmas time and area residents have already been spotted putting up their Christmas decorations. A number of area non-profits and businesses are also busy getting ready for their Christmas events.
- First ever Texoma’s Christmas Wonderland
- Parks & Recreation’s annual Christmas in the Park
- Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department Lighted Parade
- The Fantasy of Lights 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
- Student 2 Student Christmas Parade of Homes
- Reindeer Games Hosted by Texas Family Initiative, LLC
- Woman’s Forum 39th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
- Christmas Dinner at The Red Door
- Candlelight tours at the Kell House
The following events feature alcohol and are for adults only.
- Rudolph’s Ugly Sweater Crawl
- Christmas at the Winery
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.