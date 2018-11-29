Check out these fun Christmas events!

Check out these fun Christmas events!
By Nicholas Davis | November 28, 2018 at 6:14 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 6:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s Christmas time and area residents have already been spotted putting up their Christmas decorations. A number of area non-profits and businesses are also busy getting ready for their Christmas events.

  • First ever Texoma’s Christmas Wonderland
  • Parks & Recreation’s annual Christmas in the Park
  • Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department Lighted Parade
  • The Fantasy of Lights 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run 
  • Student 2 Student Christmas Parade of Homes
  • Reindeer Games Hosted by Texas Family Initiative, LLC
  • Woman’s Forum 39th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
  • Christmas Dinner at The Red Door
  • Candlelight tours at the Kell House

The following events feature alcohol and are for adults only.

  • Rudolph’s Ugly Sweater Crawl 
  • Christmas at the Winery

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.