Court documents link Tuesday home invasion, pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Court documents made available Thursday say a home invasion led to a pursuit just blocks away.
Police say the victim of the home invasion came home to find three men inside the house. The resident attempted to escape, but was assaulted and forced to open a safe.
The burglars took a wallet, cash and a gun from the home.
A neighbor saw the men leaving in a Hyundai car.
Not long after the home invasion, around 3:20 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car matching that description in the 100 block of Oriole Street. The car fled through two vacant lots before three men got out and took off running.
One of them was caught and the other two are still on the loose.
Investigators discovered evidence inside the car linking it to the home invasion, including the victim’s wallet and stolen firearms.
Police have charged Jimmy Downing, 44 of Wichita Falls with one count each of Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evading Arrest or Detention with previous convictions.
As of Thursday afternoon, Downing remains in the Wichita County Jail with a combined bond of $32,500.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
