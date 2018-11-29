Gas prices down 14 cents this week in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Unless you have been living under a rock the past several weeks, you have noticed a continuing drop in gas prices in Wichita Falls and across the Lone Star State.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Wichita Falls is currently $2.13. That price is 14 cents less than last week and 11 cents less than this time last year. Drivers in Midland are paying the most at $2.85 and drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.00.
“Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2018, as the statewide average has dipped below the previous recorded low set back in January of this year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
Texas was among five states that landed in the Top 10 list of largest weekly declines along with Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas. The cheapest price we found in Wichita Falls was $1.95 at the Exxon on Kell Blvd. and McNiel Avenue.
For a closer look at the cheapest gas prices near you, click here.
