Local fire departments battle grass fires

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Grass fires are more frequent in Texoma during the summer months, but residents should still be aware that they can happen at anytime.
Grass fires are often more dangerous than other types of fires because of the size and speed in which they can spread.
Wichita County Extension of Agriculture, David Graf said Wichita Falls has what is called a fuel load, an area with lots of grass and that makes it highly susceptible to grass fires.
The most common causes of grass fires are cigarette butts, powers lines and sparks from equipment.
There are some things that can be done to prevent grass fires; moving lawns, removing trash, dead shrubs and wood plies 30 feet from a home, closely attend outdoor fires, and avoid burning on windy, dry days.
“If you have fire wood stacked outback make sure if 30 feet away from your home,” said David Graf.
