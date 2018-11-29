Megargel woman accused of forcing child to run barefoot on hot pavement

ARCHER COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Archer County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Megargel woman for two counts of Injury to a Child. Kenna Bounds, 29, is accused of forcing a 7-year-old girl to run on hot pavement with no shoes while Bounds drove behind or next to the child, as punishment.
During an incident, the child fell in the road and was further injured. The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for several scrapes, cuts and serious burns to the bottoms of her feet, according to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigator with the ACSO got two arrest warrants for Bounds. She was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Archer County Jail. At the time this story was published Bounds remained behind bars on a combined $270,000 bond.
