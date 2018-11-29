More than 50 guns, Nazi memorabilia found in California home

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (KCAL/CNN) - Police arrested a California man Tuesday after receiving a complaint that he threatened another person.
When policed served Mitchell Todd with a search warrant, they discovered an arsenal of guns and Nazi memorabilia in his home.
"He never really told me,” said Ryan Rasnick, Todd’s next-door neighbor. “He just said he had multiple guns and rifles there at the house, just kind of letting me know."
Rasnick saw police haul more than 50 guns and several pounds of ammunition of out of the house Tuesday.
He, like detectives, is unsure why Todd kept such an arsenal.
“That seems to be the million-dollar question right now,” said Sgt. Jim Cota of the Laguna Beach Police Department. “As we went from not only the garage, but room to room, there was one weapon after the next. It was absolutely the wow factor.”
Police said 12 of the guns are registered to Todd.
Their attention was drawn to him after hearing what they describe as an ominous voice mail allegedly sent by Todd to a man who he claims owes him money.
"One of the last voice mails that we heard was the actual racking of a firearm, the slide release,” Cota said. “It's a very distinct sound. And without actually saying a word, just hearing that, was the implication that 'hey guess what, something could happen.' "
Officials said Todd also owns doves that he brings to weddings and funerals.
The dispute, according to detectives, centers around the birds and Todd's failure to wait at a funeral long enough to release them.
Police said they found the doves and the guns, and also Nazi paraphernalia.
This was not a complete surprise to Rasnick who remembers Todd once painting swastikas on the front of his house.
It is not known if Todd belongs to any hate groups.
Authorities did find a picture of Adolph Hitler in his home.
