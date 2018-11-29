MSU announces commencement speaker

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University alumna Valarie McCubbins will deliver the commencement address to the approximately 512 students who are candidates to earn their degrees from MSU Texas.
The commencement ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
After spending 12 years in New York City working in marketing and advertising for multimillion-dollar brands such as Hewlett-Packard, AT&T, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, McCubbins returned to Texas where she is Senior Vice President of Client Service at Austin marketing firm Unique Influence.
After graduating summa cum laude from MSU in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication, McCubbins earned a Master of Arts in Advertising from The University of Texas in 2005.
Her senior group documentary won first place in videography/editing at the Southwest Journalism Congress. She performed in several theatrical productions and directed a one act play as her final course for her theatre minor.
McCubbins graduated from Rider High School in 2000. She is the daughter of Tammy McCubbins and Richard Peña of Wichita Falls.
