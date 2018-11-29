Testimony begins in Justin Love murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Testimony started Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Justin Love.
The jury heard from several witnesses from the neighborhood where the murder happened. One of the witnesses was Domanic Thrasher’s second cousin. The jury also heard from officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The first witness the jury heard from was from a man who was mowing his neighbors lawn when he heard five to six gunshots.
He told the jury he hid behind an SUV that was near by and it wasn’t until he heard the gun shots stop when he noticed Domanic Thrasher on the ground with gun shot wounds.
The witness also said he saw the gun coming from inside a car when shots were being fired.
He went on saying after Thrasher was shot to the ground, he saw a woman picking up from the ground what he thought was a piece of clothing.
Prosecutors say it was marijuana what the woman was picking up. Prosecutors also believe that woman was Whitney O'Brien, who is currently in jail.
Third person to testify was Thrasher’s second cousin, a 13-year-old girl. She said Thrasher left her house moments before he was shot, and was playing basketball when she heard the gunshots.
Justin Love stands accused in the 2015 death of 21-year-old Domanic Thrasher.
Love is the second of three defendants in the case to go to trial. Prosecutors argued Blayne Brooks, who is serving a 60 year sentence, was the trigger man.
However, Whitney O’Brien, a Co-Defendant testified during Brooks trial and said Love told Brooks to shoot Thrasher.
During opening statements prosecutors gave the jury a summary of the case and told them who will be testifying in this trial, which included Whitney O’Brian.
Testimony gets back underway Thursday morning, at 9 a.m.
