Testimony in Justin Love murder trial continues

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Day two of testimony in the Justin Love murder trial has wrapped up at the Wichita County Court House Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, not as many people testified compared to day one. Things picked up where they left off Wednesday with Brad Love, a former detective for the Wichita Falls Police Department. Detective Love was assigned as the lead detective for this case back in 2015.
During his testimony the jury watched a video of him asking Justin Love questions about the murder. In the video the jury watched as Justin Love told the detective he did not take part in the murder.
In fact, he said he was at home with his wife, kids, and mother when the crime took place. It was noticeable in the video how frustrated Justin Love would get because the detective did not believe him.
The jury also heard from the Wichita Falls police officer who arranged Domanic Thrasher’s autopsy, and the physician who conducted the autopsy. The jury saw pictures of the gunshot wounds on Thrasher and the doctor said it was a gunshot wound to his chest that caused Thrasher’s death.
On Wednesday, prosecutors told the jury Whitney O’Brien, a co-defendant will testify in this trial. Officials tell News Channel 6 O’Brien will be testifying sometime next week.
Justin Love is the second of three defendants to go to trial. The first defendant, Blayne Brooks was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison.
