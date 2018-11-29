Thursday Could be the Warmest of the Month

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be just a warmer version of yesterday and perhaps the warmest day of November 2018 with highs in the upper 70s. A storm system, now bringing rain to the west coast, will move our way today and tonight bringing clouds back to our skies by Friday. Not out of the the question that our eastern towns like Waurika and Bowie see afternoon rain but rain chances are slim at best. Severe thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Oklahoma and east Texas Friday evening.
Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with sunshine, west winds and highs near 70. Cooler air pours into Texoma beginning Sunday. Monday will be cloudy and cold with morning lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.