Thursday Could be the Warmest of the Month

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be just a warmer version of yesterday and perhaps the warmest day of November 2018 with highs in the upper 70s. A storm system, now bringing rain to the west coast, will move our way today and tonight bringing clouds back to our skies by Friday. Not out of the the question that our eastern towns like Waurika and Bowie see afternoon rain but rain chances are slim at best. Severe thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Oklahoma and east Texas Friday evening.