Tricks to keep outdoor Christmas lights shining safety

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Christmas lights brighten up the holiday, and while fun to look at they can spark some unwanted Christmas chaos.
“You can burn your house down, people can be walking by and trip over cords that are strung up across the walkways, water of course shorting out stuff,” said Shane Naylors, with Falls Turf and Ornaments.
But there are some tricks to keep your lights shining safety.
“Use the right type of lights, outside lights go outside, inside go inside, and not to mix them,” said David Collins, Wichita falls Fire Marshall.
That is because those indoor lights are not made for wet weather. Decorators also need to check all cords even if the lights are new. Look for frays and loose bulbs, and if they have seen a few Christmases it is time to wrap them up for good.
“After three years I always suggest replacing your bulbs and whole strands,” said Naylors.
When it comes to hanging them up Naylor said do not use nails or staples.
“It’s so easy to staple through that wire, then you got a hot spot right there that somebody can get shocked on,” Naylor said.
That is why he prefers plastic hangers.
Once you have everything plugged into your extension cord try wrapping electrical tape around all of the plugs, so water does not seep in.
Naylor also recommends LED lights versus the glass bulbs. They are not only brighter and will save you money on your electric bill, but the fuses don’t blow as easy.
“You’re going to get cheaper use out of them, you’re going to get longer life out of them, some get 50-thousand hours,” said Naylor.
When putting up your lights it is also important to be careful not to overload any of the electrical circuits, unplug your lights before replacing bulbs and always hit the switch and turn those outdoor lights off when heading to bed.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.