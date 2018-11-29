We'll take your lobsters, eh? Canadian imports from US soar

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo a lobster takes a defensive posture as it moves to hide below aquatic plants off the coast of Biddeford, Maine. Trade hostility from across the ocean was supposed to take a snip out of the U.S. lobster business, but the industry is getting a help from Canada with its heavy demand for American lobster. It's a positive sign for the U.S. as the seafood industry struggles with Chinese tariffs. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files) (AP)