WF Animal Services reduces adoption fees Thursday only

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is hosting their Home for the Holiday Adoption Event Thursday.
The event began at noon, lasting until 8:00 p.m.
In an effort to find homes for these cats and dogs the Animal Services Center is offering a reduced adoption fee of $20 for one cat or kitten and $25 for a dog or puppy.
Adoption fees help cover vaccinations, worming, feline leukemia testing for cats, heart-worm testing for dogs, flea and tick preventative and microchipping.
In addition to the fee, adopters must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed and neutered at their veterinarian of choice.
Adoptable animals can be seen at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.
Additionally, kids and animals can take pictures with Santa from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
