WFISD’s feedback survey results are in

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The results for the feedback survey WFISD sent out in September are in and more than 1,500 people weighed in.
The survey was ran on a system called Thought Exchange and it was open for a full month.
Participants’ thoughts and suggestions were anonymous in hopes of them feeling comfortable enough to share their honest opinions.
The question people were asked was, “What do you think our schools are doing well and what can we focus on in order to improve?”
Communication Officer Ashley Thomas explained why they asked the question, “We wanted to keep it pretty broad and that's a really broad question, which lent itself to a huge array of responses.”
Students, parents, and other community members participated.
Positive comments about staff and people calling for new facilities were the two most popular topics of discussion.
Along with compliments to staff members and people wanting new facilities, people also voiced their concerns about school safety and security, and a desire to see improved communication.
Something worth noting in the survey is that participants were asked to leave specific feedback for each of the WFISD’s 26 campuses. So, each comment is directed towards a specific school.
Thomas feels this will be especially helpful for principles to see what their specific school can improve on as well as the strengths people feel they already have.
It was so helpful the district, plans to use the thought exchange survey again--- but for another reason.
Administrators said they now want to use it to gauge community interest in the school bond that's in the very early planning stages.
Thomas said what they would ask, “Is it two high schools? Is it three high schools upgraded? Is it one high school? how much would you be willing to spend? Just different things like that – all of those things that go into planning. We want to make sure we're doing what's going to be best for the community as a whole.”
Thomas also added that they plan to hold public forums in the near future to give people even more opportunities to voice their opinions.
