Burkburnett selects new City Manager

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Board of Commissions of the City of Burkburnett voted, Friday, to hire a new City Manager.
The Board voted unanimously to hire current Public Works Director Lawrence Cutrone.
Mayor Law appointed Cutrone as acting City Manager on November 20, 2018, after the Board of Commissioners moved to terminate City Manager Mike Whaley.
Whaley will not be leaving Burkburnett, according to a press release by the city.
Whaley has been offered the, now open position of Public Works Director for Burkburnett, a position he held before being hired as City Manager in March 2014.
The Board of Commissioners hopes to have both individuals in their new positions within a week or two.
