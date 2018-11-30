Convicted murderer Kody Lott taken to prison

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Convicted murderer Kody Lott is now in prison. Lott has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since being found guilty for the murder of Lauren Landavazo and aggravated assault of Makayla Smith this September.
Landavazo and Smith, both 13-years-old at the time, were shot while walking home from school in September 2016. Landavazo was killed and Smith was injured but survived the shooting. Smith testified during Lott’s trial.
Lott was transferred from the Wichita County Jail into the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday morning. Lott was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for the charges of murder and aggravated assault.
