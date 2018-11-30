Geronimo teacher arrested for sexual battery

GERONIMO, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Geronimo Public School teacher is in jail on complaints of sexual battery.
According to arrest records, Chris Swinehart was taken into custody Thursday and is currently in the Comanche County Detention Center.
The Geronimo Public Schools Superintendent told 7NEWS that Swinehart was arrested after the school received a report of an incident. He said they immediately notified law enforcement.
The superintendent said Swinehart is currently a band teacher at Geronimo and is now on administrative leave.
He said the school district is fully cooperating with law enforcement and will do whatever is necessary to keep their students safe.
7NEWS reached out to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department about the arrest. They confirmed there is an active investigation into a teacher at Geronimo Public Schools but could not confirm or deny that Swinehart was that teacher.
They did, however, confirm that the allegation about the teacher came from a student at Geronimo Public Schools.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department or the Geronimo Police Department.
