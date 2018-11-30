Local WF stores join together for first ever Santa Claus Crawl

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Local stores came together to create a night of food, fun, and gift hunting on Thursday. The event was called the 2018 Santa Claus Crawl.
Owner of Ruth + Esther, Nichole Kirk, came up with the idea.
She said, “We were trying to come up with different events we could do for Christmas and we wanted to do something that could bring the community together. So, we just wanted to create a lady’s night out.”
Many ladies brought their husbands and kids along too.
Kirk's fresh new idea on how to encourage people to shop local was a hit.
Along with Ruth + Esther got 7 other stores across Wichita Falls to participated
There was even a map for shoppers to follow showing each of the stores to go to.
While people across the U.S. were encouraged this past Saturday to shop at small businesses.
The Santa Claus Crawl is a holiday shopping event that Wichita Falls can call its own.
For stores like Annie Jewel and Charlie's – which used to just sell children's clothing – the event was a great opportunity to get people out and show them how they have grown.
They now sell items for people of all ages.
In true Christmas giving spirit, the Santa Claus Crawl gave them the chance to branch out and help another local business connect with new customers.
It is called Lolly's cookies and it just started 7 weeks ago. It is run by a mom and daughter who were excited to get their tasty treats to new buyers.
Co-owner Allison Fernberg sad, “They offered to host us and this is called a pop-up shop and so these sweet people let us come and set up here and sell our cookies. People are sweet. Ruth + Esther is right over there, and so they walk from there over here to Annie Jewel. They get to have a little sample of the cookie and it’s been so fun. We’re so glad we got to be a part of it.”
