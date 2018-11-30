Man accused of sexual abuse of minor arrested for evading

Kamron Minniefield, 20, was arrested for outstanding warrants and Evading Arrest on Thursday evening.
By Samantha Forester | November 30, 2018 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man, arrested earlier this year for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for running from police.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, officers were attempting to serve a warrant Kamron Minniefield at a home in the 2100 block of Monroe Street.

Minniefield was seen leaving the house through the back door by an officer. He took off running and following a brief chase gave himself up to officers.

Minnifield was arrested for his outstanding warrants and Evading Arrest. He is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. Minniefield has a lengthy list of charges on the Wichita County inmate roster online including a sealed indictment for Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear.

